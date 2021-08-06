Cancel
Volleyball to Appear on National TV Six Times in 2021

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou volleyball is set for six appearances on SEC Network or ESPNU this fall as the Tigers look to reach their seventh-consecutive NCAA Tournament. Five of the appearances will come on the SEC Network, including Mizzou’s SEC opener at national champion Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 24. The Tigers will also make SEC Network appearances against South Carolina (Oct. 1), LSU (Oct. 6), Arkansas (Oct. 27) and Tennessee (Nov. 24).

