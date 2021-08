The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a trip to Ohio to take part in the first exhibition game of the 2021 season. Their opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers as both franchises are being represented in the weekend’s enshrinement at the Hall of Fame. The first of four preseason games for each club is one more than the rest of the league will get to prepare for the regular season and it’s helpful for the Cowboys as they not only are dealing with a myriad of offseason surgery recoveries, but also will face off in the Thursday kickoff in Week 1, three days before every other NFL club.