Lockheed Martin has completed construction of an advanced manufacturing facility at its Palmdale, Calif., campus and headquarters to the Skunk Works®. The 215,000 square foot intelligent, flexible factory has digital foundations to incorporate smart manufacturing components, embrace the Internet of Things and deliver cutting edge solutions rapidly and affordably to support the United States and its allies. This is one of four transformational manufacturing facilities Lockheed Martin is opening in the U.S. this year.