The Air Force wants Hermeus Corporation to prove the concept for a high-speed transport, and maybe more. The U.S. Air Force has teamed up with venture capital firms to award a $60-million contract to Hermeus Corporation which should secure the flight testing phase of the company’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft, named Quarterhorse. This is the first of a planned family of high-speed aircraft from the startup. Although primarily aimed at commercial markets, the Air Force is eyeing the same technology for a future high-speed presidential transport, and potentially other applications, too.