I wrote yesterday about how the Pablo Sandoval era has run its course in Atlanta. He’s hitting just .103 since May 11th, and there’s really no reason he should continue to take up critical at-bats for the Braves. Unfortunately, the rest of the bench hasn’t offered much more. Perhaps Alex Anthopoulos makes some additions to improve this group before the trade deadline, but if he doesn’t do much, there are a few names I would like to see up from Gwinnett down the stretch that could make more of an impact.