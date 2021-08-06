Sir Colin Southgate, businessman who steered both EMI and the Royal Opera House through stormy times – obituary
Sir Colin Southgate, who has died aged 83, possessed an unusual blend of artistic and commercial acumen that proved invaluable in overseeing the demerger of Thorn EMI in the 1990s and in navigating the Royal Opera House through turbulent years at the turn of the century; they were posts he arrived at not through climbing the corporate ladder but through a series of entrepreneurial ventures.www.telegraph.co.uk
