Sir Colin Southgate, businessman who steered both EMI and the Royal Opera House through stormy times – obituary

A cleverly crafted programme of the music of Josquin des Prez and his followers writing in praise of the Virgin Mary. Escaping the themes of Monday afternoon’s concert at Cadogan Hall would have been hard to accomplish; not only were the six Renaissance motets presented all hymns to the Virgin Mary, but the vocal group performing were the Marian Consort. The group and their director, Rory McCleery, had additionally chosen the repertoire to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the death of the Flemish composer Josquin des Prez, and Josquin’s music occupied half the programme.