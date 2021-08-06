The East Passyunk Crossing Arboretum becomes first in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to achieve Level 1 arboretum accreditation
The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society supports civic group’s efforts to achieve standing. The East Passyunk Crossing Civic Association (EPX) has been awarded a Level 1 Accreditation for the East Passyunk Crossing Arboretum by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum. The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity, and professionalism.www.philasun.com
