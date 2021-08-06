Cancel
HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
6 days ago
 6 days ago
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - HelloFresh has handed investors another mixed bag. On the one hand, the German meal-kit delivery company grew revenue here 60% year-on-year in the second quarter to 1.6 billion euros, a tasty outcome given the easing of lockdowns. On the other, the 13 billion euro firm undercooked its expected EBITDA margin by over 100 basis points, and lowered its guidance from 10%-12% to 8.25%-10.25%. Its shares shed as much as 6% on Friday.

Investment in depots to meet the extra demand explains the erosion of profitability. But retaining customers’ attention will be tough. Takeaway services Uber Eats and Delivery Hero are launching in HelloFresh’s home market. Meanwhile, rapid grocery delivery startups like $7.5 billion Getir, backed by deep-pocketed venture capitalists, are fighting for market share. Traditional supermarkets are also ramping up online offerings. HelloFresh trades at twice 2022 sales, against an average 3.6 times for food delivery players. With lazy consumers having so many options, investor pessimism is understandable. (By Karen Kwok)

