AMD's Ryzen 3D V-Cache Chips Have Been in Development For Years

AMD allegedly wants to say goodbye to so-called pin grid arrays (PGA) in desktop processors. The chip manufacturer has been using this design since socket A for Athlon CPUs, in which the pins for contact with the mainboard are on the CPU. Instead, the upcoming AM5 platform is to switch to a Land Grid Array (LGA). With LGA sockets, the pins for contact with the CPU are located in the mainboard – the processors only have golden contact surfaces. So CPU pins can no longer bend, motherboards are more sensitive.