AMD's Ryzen 3D V-Cache Chips Have Been in Development For Years

AMD announced its 3D V-Cache technology a few months ago, demonstrating incredible performance gains from simply stacking more L3 cache, up to 64MB, on top of Ryzen CPUs. Now, thanks to Yuzo Fukuzaki from TechInsights, we have more details related to 3D V-Cache. This includes data that shows that modern Zen 3 CPUs were designed to accommodate stacked 3D cache from the start, telling us this technology has been in the works for years.

