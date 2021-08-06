Cancel
TV Ad Load Spikes 6% In Q2, With A+E On Top, Disney At The Bottom

By Wayne Friedman
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational TV advertising minutes per hour grew sharply by 6% in the second quarter this year over the year before --- the sharpest quarterly spike in years. Surveying eight major TV network groups -- and independents -- showed TV commercials' minutes per hour across total day viewing was at 13.3 minutes per hour versus 12.6 minutes in the second quarter of 2020, according to analysis from MoffettNathanson Research.

Walt Disney
