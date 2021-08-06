‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Rachel Is Warned Doug Will Cheat On Her

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.