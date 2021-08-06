Cancel
Morrisons’ bidder issues mild pre-emptive strike

Flags fly outside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton, Britain, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fortress Investment has thrown down an undersized gauntlet to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The SoftBank Group-owned (9984.T) investment firm, Canadian pension fund CPPIB and the real estate arm of Koch Industries on Friday marginally lifted their bid for Britain’s Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) from 254 pence to 272 pence. CD&R has until Aug. 9 to respond.

It’s not obvious it should. The Fortress group’s raised bid, which follows a fifth of Morrisons shareholders turning their noses up at the previous one, will produce a humdrum 13% internal rate of return five years hence even if it can sell out at the same 9 times EBITDA multiple at which it buys in, Breakingviews calculations suggest read more . Raising that return might require a tougher approach to Morrisons’ property assets and employee relations than the seller is comfortable with. Still, Morrisons’ 278 pence share price implies CD&R’s interest is not yet in the bargain bin. (By George Hay)

Meituan’s troubles won’t end after $1 bln fine

HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset

India waves tax white flag at opportune time

Nintendo can take its game up a level

Qualcomm risks self-driving prang

