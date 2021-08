Photo via @wilco on IG — After a 512-day drought, Wilco returned to the stage on Aug.5, performing a full set of music in Spokane, Wash. Naturally, the band nodded to the country’s current vaccine rollout with an opening “A Shot In The Arm,” and continued on with tracks like “Random Name Generator,” “Before Us” and “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart.” — Other highlights included the band’s first “Art of Almost” in four year, a mid-set, fan-favorite “Jesus, Etc.” and a set-ending trio of “Everyone Hides,” “Heavy Metal Drummer” and “I’m Always in Love.”