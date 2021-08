MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the 'Company' or 'Critical Elements') (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (the 'Minister') has rendered a favorable decision in respect of the proposed Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project (the 'Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project' or the 'Project'). In a Decision Statement, which includes the conditions to be complied with by the Company, the Minister confirms that the Project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account. This marks an important development for the Project. The Minister's news release is available on the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada's website.