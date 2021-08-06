Britney Spears Answers Fan Questions, Seems Jazzed About How Her 'Situation' Is Turning Out After Hiring New Lawyer

Ever since Britney Spears finally opened up in court about what being under her conservatorship for the past 13 years has felt like for her, things seem to actually be moving along in her efforts to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her case. The younger Spears has seen several aspects of her life open up in just the past few weeks since speaking out, and now she's taken to social media to answer some fan questions, and show that she seems pretty jazzed abut how things are going after hiring her new lawyer.