2021 Denver-Area Patent/IP Law Firms in Denver

The past 12 months have changed life as we know it. In our personal lives, as well as in our professional lives, we have made changes and adjustments to adapt to this unexpected global pandemic. And while it hasn’t been easy for us at Essex, it has pushed us to live out our service-oriented approach to business. As with most companies, the beginning of the pandemic meant shifting to working-from-home with the hope that it would be over in a few short weeks. After a couple of weeks of retail businesses being shut down, the calls started coming in - “My tenants aren’t sure they will be able to pay rent.” “Will my lender approve this lease modification?” “If this continues for a long time, should I request some mortgage relief from my lender?” Within a matter of days, we received dozens of calls and had shifted more than half of our team to strategizing with clients on COVID, running sensitivity analyses, and preparing memos for lenders. As the realities of COVID set in more, we had developed a system and, with the help of our best-in-class servicing team, were able to assist in implementing action plans tailored to each specific property’s challenges. During this time as well, most insurance company lenders hit “pause” on lending, in a struggle to accurately price fixed-rate mortgages during a time of extreme market volatility. Although the pandemic is not over and there are undoubtedly more challenges to come, we are happy to report that the capital markets are healthy and insurance companies are actively lending on all property types again. Many lenders have processed the numerous debt relief requests, which has shifted resources back to the origination side. Similarly, property owners have worked through initial tenant issues and now can direct their energy towards evaluating the advantages of financing in the current, low interest-rate environment. This has allowed Essex to shift our service-oriented approach back to the origination side. In the past six (6) months, Essex has sourced and closed over $520 million of new commercial real estate loans on a variety of property types (apartments, industrial, office and retail) and business plans (core, core-plus, value-add and construction). We have also formed an exclusive correspondent relationship with PGIM Real Estate to source agency loans for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD on multi-family housing. We feel that this strategic partnership is a strong complement to our insurance company loan platform that will help to grow our multi-family origination volume. In the years leading up to the pandemic, Essex was on a rapid growth trajectory and had arranged approximately $800M in financing in 2019. This goes to show that our 30+ years of market expertise and close lender relationships is valuable to commercial real estate investors. While our primary focus is on Colorado borrowers and properties, we will follow our relationship clients to other markets across the country. As a loan correspondent for 25 life insurance companies, including several exclusive relationships, Essex is able to access non-recourse, low-interest rate capital that nobody else can provide. Insurance company capital continues to be Essex’s core business strategy, representing approximately 65% of our financing volume over the past several years. However, while founded as an insurance company correspondent, Essex has also grown, especially over the past decade, and focused on cultivating long-term relationships with a wide variety of capital sources, including CMBS conduit lenders, debt and equity funds, national and regional banks, government agencies, credit tenant lease financiers, and other private capital sources. We truly span all capital markets, which provides us with the expertise to be informed advisors to our clients. From our office in downtown Denver, Essex also services a 900+ loan portfolio that totals over $5.0 billion of secured capital. We provide full cashiering services for approximately 50 institutional lenders, allowing us to provide full, hands-on customer service throughout the life of a loan. In 2018, founding partner Jeff Riggs announced Cooper Williams as Essex’s president. Riggs did not leave or retire from the firm; rather, it was an outward representation of the intentional, calculated generational shift to keep Essex relevant and on top of its game for the foreseeable future. The generational shift continued in 2021 when Alexandra Riggs became Essex’s first female partner, and Paul Donahue and Blaire Butler were promoted to Assistant Vice President positions. With seasoned mortgage banking veteran and principal, Peter Keepper, and new hire, Assistant Vice President, Chris White, Essex is well positioned to continue to be the leading mortgage banking firm in Colorado.