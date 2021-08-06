Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

2021 Denver-Area Patent/IP Law Firms in Denver

By Locally Researched by: Ethan Nelson, Denver Business Journal
Posted by 
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 5 days ago

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). Firms are ranked by the number of Denver- area registered patent attorneys, then by Denver-area attorneys in the intellectual property practice, then in alphabetical order.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
775
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Law#Law Firms#Patent#Attorneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Denver Business Journal

Kentwood Real Estate’s 40 Years as Colorado’s Top Front Range brokerage

Kentwood Real Estate is Colorado’s top front range real estate brokerage, and our mission is simple: We want to help people live their best lives. At Kentwood, we’re rooted in Colorado and the beautiful cities that offer a wide variety of arts, culture, recreation, and entertainment. Comprised of over 240 highly experienced local broker associates, Kentwood brokers break production records every year winning prestigious awards from local RealtorⓇ associations. Kentwood produces more volume per agent than 99 percent of all real estate companies in the U.S., which is credited to Kentwood brokers’ deep commitment to professionalism, local knowledge, expertise, and customer experience. Our local presence encompasses the entire Colorado Front Range with area-specific offices including Kentwood Real Estate - DTC, Kentwood Real Estate - Cherry Creek, Kentwood Real Estate - City Properties, Kentwood Real Estate - Northern Properties in Fort Collins, Kentwood Commercial Real Estate, Denver Rental and Prosperity Home Mortgage.
Colorado StatePosted by
Denver Business Journal

Colorado’s leading commercial mortgage banking firm still strong after 30+ years

The past 12 months have changed life as we know it. In our personal lives, as well as in our professional lives, we have made changes and adjustments to adapt to this unexpected global pandemic. And while it hasn’t been easy for us at Essex, it has pushed us to live out our service-oriented approach to business. As with most companies, the beginning of the pandemic meant shifting to working-from-home with the hope that it would be over in a few short weeks. After a couple of weeks of retail businesses being shut down, the calls started coming in - “My tenants aren’t sure they will be able to pay rent.” “Will my lender approve this lease modification?” “If this continues for a long time, should I request some mortgage relief from my lender?” Within a matter of days, we received dozens of calls and had shifted more than half of our team to strategizing with clients on COVID, running sensitivity analyses, and preparing memos for lenders. As the realities of COVID set in more, we had developed a system and, with the help of our best-in-class servicing team, were able to assist in implementing action plans tailored to each specific property’s challenges. During this time as well, most insurance company lenders hit “pause” on lending, in a struggle to accurately price fixed-rate mortgages during a time of extreme market volatility. Although the pandemic is not over and there are undoubtedly more challenges to come, we are happy to report that the capital markets are healthy and insurance companies are actively lending on all property types again. Many lenders have processed the numerous debt relief requests, which has shifted resources back to the origination side. Similarly, property owners have worked through initial tenant issues and now can direct their energy towards evaluating the advantages of financing in the current, low interest-rate environment. This has allowed Essex to shift our service-oriented approach back to the origination side. In the past six (6) months, Essex has sourced and closed over $520 million of new commercial real estate loans on a variety of property types (apartments, industrial, office and retail) and business plans (core, core-plus, value-add and construction). We have also formed an exclusive correspondent relationship with PGIM Real Estate to source agency loans for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD on multi-family housing. We feel that this strategic partnership is a strong complement to our insurance company loan platform that will help to grow our multi-family origination volume. In the years leading up to the pandemic, Essex was on a rapid growth trajectory and had arranged approximately $800M in financing in 2019. This goes to show that our 30+ years of market expertise and close lender relationships is valuable to commercial real estate investors. While our primary focus is on Colorado borrowers and properties, we will follow our relationship clients to other markets across the country. As a loan correspondent for 25 life insurance companies, including several exclusive relationships, Essex is able to access non-recourse, low-interest rate capital that nobody else can provide. Insurance company capital continues to be Essex’s core business strategy, representing approximately 65% of our financing volume over the past several years. However, while founded as an insurance company correspondent, Essex has also grown, especially over the past decade, and focused on cultivating long-term relationships with a wide variety of capital sources, including CMBS conduit lenders, debt and equity funds, national and regional banks, government agencies, credit tenant lease financiers, and other private capital sources. We truly span all capital markets, which provides us with the expertise to be informed advisors to our clients. From our office in downtown Denver, Essex also services a 900+ loan portfolio that totals over $5.0 billion of secured capital. We provide full cashiering services for approximately 50 institutional lenders, allowing us to provide full, hands-on customer service throughout the life of a loan. In 2018, founding partner Jeff Riggs announced Cooper Williams as Essex’s president. Riggs did not leave or retire from the firm; rather, it was an outward representation of the intentional, calculated generational shift to keep Essex relevant and on top of its game for the foreseeable future. The generational shift continued in 2021 when Alexandra Riggs became Essex’s first female partner, and Paul Donahue and Blaire Butler were promoted to Assistant Vice President positions. With seasoned mortgage banking veteran and principal, Peter Keepper, and new hire, Assistant Vice President, Chris White, Essex is well positioned to continue to be the leading mortgage banking firm in Colorado.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Denver Tech Center office tower sells for $66M

The office building last sold for $54 million in 2012, property records show. 2021 Most Admired CEO (Deadline is August 9, 2021) Most Admired CEOs were built for times like these. Their leadership and actions are guiding the region’s organizations through a historic moment. Do you know an executive who deserves the title? Nominate her/him today.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Denver tech unicorn to provide Target with education program for frontline workers

Target Corp. will offer 340,000 of its U.S. frontline workers a debt-free education-assistance program in partnership with Denver's Guild Education, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced Wednesday. All part-time and full-time Target employees will qualify for company assistance for select undergraduate degrees, certificates and textbooks come the fall. The company will invest...
Lakewood, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Full Plate: The Park Burger group opens a taqueria, while Denver Beer Co. opens an ice creamery

Also, GQue BBQ is opening a fourth location in Lakewood. 2022 40 under 40 Virtual Awards Program (Nominations close October 25, 2021) Do you know a dynamic young professional making big moves? If you or someone you know is under 40 years of age, a recognized business leader and an active participant in the community, nominate them for Denver’s most prestigious recognition of up-and-comers.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

V Digital Services Climbs Higher in Denver

After a year of constant innovation on behalf of clients, V Digital Services jumped up two spots in the Denver Business Journal's annual ranking of the leading advertising agencies in the Denver area. The Journal survey ranked companies according to their 2020 gross income while also taking into account the number of full-time equivalent employees. It defined the Denver area as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, and Jefferson counties). Once the results were tabulated, VDS placed at No. 22, two slots higher than its finish last year. The fast-growing digital marketing agency, located in the historic Westword offices at 13th Avenue and Lincoln downtown, is coming off a year of creative customer service strategies that have positioned it for even greater growth as the Colorado economy expands in the COVID comeback. "I'm so proud of the job our team has done in an extremely competitive market and over the course of an extremely challenging year," said Scott Tobias, Westword Publisher and chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "Their commitment to meeting the needs of our customers is why more and more Denver businesses are turning to us to fine-tune their online presence." Since 2013 VDS has offered a range of custom digital solutions designed to support everything from small and medium sized businesses to franchise and enterprise customers. Among the many recent products driving growth for the team is Premium Tier SEO Service, a special package for customers who operate at scale, do business in multiple markets or just need more sophisticated search solutions for their online business. That best-in-class offering includes the opportunity to communicate directly and regularly with a dedicated SEO expert who crafts customized strategies based on deep-dive consultations. As the digital marketing arm of VMG, V Digital Services operates in more than 300 American cities. The agency offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies, drawing upon its diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and pay-per-click advertising. The recognition from the DBJ comes on the heels of another corporate accolade for VDS. On June 30, the agency received a Bronze Stevie Award in the 19th annual American Business Awards, widely considered the country's premier business awards program. The VDS team bested dozens of competitors in the "Company of the Year" category for medium-sized American advertising, marketing or public relations companies. High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Scott Tobias at 303-293-3535 or email at SCOTT.TOBIAS@WESTWORD.COM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy