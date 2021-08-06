Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnebago County, IL

More than 200 rental assistance program apps denied in Winnebago Co.

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County received rental assistance funding from the federal government and established a program to disperse those funds. The county has started dispersing the funding while complying with federal guidance for program administration. As of Aug. 4, Winnebago County paid more than 1.5 million in rental assistance from 283 applications that were approved. That is about 25 percent of the first allocation of funding the county received.

www.wifr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Winnebago County, IL
Winnebago County, IL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rental#Winnebago Co#Wifr#Covid#The County Board Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy