More than 200 rental assistance program apps denied in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County received rental assistance funding from the federal government and established a program to disperse those funds. The county has started dispersing the funding while complying with federal guidance for program administration. As of Aug. 4, Winnebago County paid more than 1.5 million in rental assistance from 283 applications that were approved. That is about 25 percent of the first allocation of funding the county received.