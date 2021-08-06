All Sweat Productions Returns Saturday For First Schwiebert Park Show, With “Abbey Road”
An outdoor concert Saturday night at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park will be super special for Alan Sweet, and about 30 of his closest musical friends. Co-founder and leader of All Sweat Productions – which specializes in bringing a diverse group of performers together in tribute to specific artists and/or albums – Sweet is reprising his first concert, from May 2016 at the River Music Experience’s Redstone Room, where he organized a Beatles tribute, including playing the landmark 1969 “Abbey Road” in its entirety. This Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., a stellar lineup of musicians will partner on a program of many classics from the Fab Four in the first half (led by RME’s education coordinator, Ben Schwind), and the full “Abbey Road” in the second half.www.quadcities.com
