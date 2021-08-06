Cancel
Rock Island, IL

All Sweat Productions Returns Saturday For First Schwiebert Park Show, With “Abbey Road”

By Jonathan Turner
 5 days ago
An outdoor concert Saturday night at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park will be super special for Alan Sweet, and about 30 of his closest musical friends. Co-founder and leader of All Sweat Productions – which specializes in bringing a diverse group of performers together in tribute to specific artists and/or albums – Sweet is reprising his first concert, from May 2016 at the River Music Experience’s Redstone Room, where he organized a Beatles tribute, including playing the landmark 1969 “Abbey Road” in its entirety. This Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., a stellar lineup of musicians will partner on a program of many classics from the Fab Four in the first half (led by RME’s education coordinator, Ben Schwind), and the full “Abbey Road” in the second half.

Moline, IL
