All Sweat Productions Returns Saturday For First Schwiebert Park Show, With “Abbey Road”

I was living in South China, this was 2006, when I started getting into booking and running a venue. I was doing that for around three years there when certain circumstances lead me to come back here. to my home town. I was enjoying it so much over there that I decided that I was going to do it here. I didn't want to do anything else. I didn't want to work for anyone. It was kind of like make this happen here, or just like move somewhere else. I hadn't been here for almost a decade when I move back and researching venues and this type of scene here, I realized that it kind of didn't exist. There was Mixtapes in East Moline at the time but they were sort of on their way out by the time I got back. Daytrotter was putting on shows in various venues around the cities. So yeah, I saw an opening for a legitimate venue that was working with a DIY ethos. In 2011 we opened this place and hit the ground running. I mean our first month we were open, the War on Drugs play here and then it just kept going.