New York City, NY

Schools Left High and Dry by NYS on Fall COVID Guidance

By Kathy Whyte
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 6 days ago
New York School districts are on their own when it comes to setting COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year. New York Health Commissioner Doctor Howard Zucker issued a statement saying with the end of the state’s disaster emergency on June 25, “school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools” and “should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible.” The statement comes as many school districts are appealing to the state for guidance regarding masks and vaccinations.

