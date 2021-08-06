Cancel
Seneca Falls Man Ticketed for Incident Involving His Dog

By News Staff
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago

A Seneca Falls man was ticketed by police for an incident last month when he allegedly failed to prevent his dog from harassing and aggressively running towards responding officers. Jerry Arsenault was issued a summons for the local law concerning prohibited acts for dogs. He will appear in Seneca Falls...

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

