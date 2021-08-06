Seneca Falls Man Ticketed for Incident Involving His Dog

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports on August 8, 2021 at 12:30 A.M. Deputies responded to the area of State Route 318 and Mills Road, in the Town of Junius, for a two vehicle personal injury accident. Involved in the accident were 38 year old Jason Wolfanger of 681 County Route 54 in Pennellville, New York, and 26 year old Colton Price of 1170 Whiskey Hill Road in Junius, New York. At the time of the accident, Wolfanger was operating his Gray 2013 Dodge Ram 150 pickup truck towing an ATV trailer Eastbound on State Route 318 when a Blue 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Price, crossed over the center line of the roadway at a high rate of speed. The Kawasaki collided into the passenger side panel of Wolfanger’s ATV trailer. Price was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained a serious injury to his left leg. Wolfanger was not injured in the accident, nor was his 7 year old daughter, Mackenzi Wolfanger, who was in the back seat of Dodge Ram pickup truck at the time of the accident. Price was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Lifenet. The Sheriff’s Office deployed their Accident Reconstruction Team to recreate the accident. Price is currently in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Village of Waterloo Police, Junius Fire Department, North Seneca Ambulance, and Lifenet.