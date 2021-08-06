Cancel
Look: Allyson Felix Makes History With Latest Olympic Medal

For the last five Olympic Games, Allyson Felix has been a consistent presence for Team USA. And with her latest medal win, Felix just made some incredible Olympic history. On Thursday, Felix won bronze in the women’s 400 meters. In doing so, she won her 10th Olympic medal, becoming the first woman to ever achieve 10 medals in Athletics in Olympic history. She ties the great Carl Lewis for the most decorated track athlete in American history.

