The Nikon Z50 is not just a scaled down version of the Nikon Z6 and Z7. Nikon has done a remarkable job of giving such a small camera such a solid one-handed grip, but quite apart from the size of the camera, we were impressed by the 16-50mm pancake kit lens which is one of the slimmest APS-C kit lenses we've yet seen and uses a 'proper' mechanical zoom rather than an electrical power zoom system. But the clincher could be Nikon's pricing. Body only, the Z50 already costs less than its chief APS-C rivals, the Sony A6400 and Fujifilm X-T30, and the pricing for the kit lens and twin lens bundles is really quite remarkable.