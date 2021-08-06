Cancel
Interior Design

‘Valence’ Console Table

By Sawyer_Design
finewoodworking.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis piece was constructed with some beautifully figured black cherry for the case and legs with accents, laminations, and drawer fronts of ebonized qtr. white oak. The drawer boxes are hard maple with walnut bottoms; piston-fit and set at a 9 degree slant. All dovetails are half-blind and hand-cut. The...

