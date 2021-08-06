‘Valence’ Console Table

Some may think that the ‘console wars’ originally began with Nintendo and Sega. Others may think it really kicked off when Sony and Microsoft went toe to me. For me, though, and in something that perhaps gives my age away, my generation’s biggest playground console wars were between the Atari ST and the Amiga 500. With the latter eventually winning out, I daresay that many of you reading this are already having more than a few nostalgic memories and perhaps wish you still had your old Amiga A500 for a bit of retro gaming fun! – Well, following an official Twitter post, we actually have confirmation that an Amiga A500 Mini console is on the way, and better still, it’s coming packed with lots of great games and retro accessories.
