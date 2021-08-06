Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Breakdown of Dr. Diana Greens’ interview on the upcoming DCPS school year

By Katie Voitik, Action News Jax
Posted by 
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax had the opportunity to interview DCPS superintendent Dr. Diana Green, and ask her questions about the upcoming school year.

Below are the questions and the answers that we asked:

1) DCPS recently released an opt-out mask form, how and where will parents find and fill out this form?

2) Was the mask opt-out option a way for DCPS not to go against Gov. DeSantis “no-mask mandate” order?

3) How is DCPS handling mask mandate requirements for DCPS employees?

4) How important is it for students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to receive it?

5) With Duval Homeroom not being offered, how was this decision made?

6) If and when the vaccine is available for kids 12 and under, will clinics open at elementary schools for them to receive the vaccine?

7) How is virtual school being prepared for more students, and how is it different than Duval Homeroom?

8) Is there a teacher shortage for the upcoming school year? And is the protocol different this year in regards to parents meeting the teacher?

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

