THP: ATV crash kills two in Anderson County

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two people died in an ATV accident Thursday evening near Windrock Mountain in Anderson County. According to a preliminary accident report, 60-year-old Gregory Knight of Caryville had been driving a 2021 Honda Talon side-by-side ATV south on Highway 116, known locally as New River Highway, at around 6:25 pm Thursday when, for reasons that remain under investigation, it went off the right side of the roadway.

