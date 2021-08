Locked down in quarantine with a case of COVID-19 in his body, Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes saw his detail-oriented schedule take an unplanned turn. He watched SKC’s last two matches against San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders from home, with longtime assistant Kerry Zavagnin leading from the touchline to secure Sporting a draw and a win, respectively, in those games. Returning to Sporting KC’s training session Tuesday after his stint in Major League Soccer’s Safety Protocols, Vermes took precautionary tests to confirm nothing was abnormal.