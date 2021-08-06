Aimee Mann announces new LP, playing shows w/ Rufus Wainwright (watch “Suicide is Murder” video)

Aimee Mann has announced a new album, Queens of the Summer Hotel. It's the follow-up to 2017's Mental Illness and it's due out November 5 via her SuperEgo label. The album's 15 tracks were inspired by Susanna Kaysen's classic memoir Girl, Interrupted, which she had previously been tapped to write music for the stage adaptation of. With COVID putting plans for the musical on hold, she turned the songs into an album, instead. "I honestly felt almost possessed when I was writing this record as I’ve never written so fast and intensely," she says. "I found the material very interesting and obviously really personal. I had specific ideas about what I thought the character’s backstory could be and incorporated a lot of shared experiences to flesh out specific characters discussed in the memoir."