Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Police identify body found in alley in downtown Athens

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzOkh_0bJsmlkq00

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police have identified a body found Thursday afternoon in an alleyway in downtown Athens.

Police said the victim is 35-year-old Michael Duggan.

Police said Duggan’s body was found by a employee of a nearby business around 3:25 p.m. off East Washington Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No foul play is suspected.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald that Duggan’s body may have been in the alley for several days.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Washington street is home to numerous bars and restaurants. The alleyway where the body was found runs next to the Woodford Bar and is across the street from the Athens-Clarke County courthouse.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
66K+
Followers
59K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
Athens, GA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alley#Washington Street#The Woodford Bar#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy