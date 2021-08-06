Senior Talk DFW: It’s not a burden

Let me refresh your memory. Last month I claimed to have been wacked in the back of the head by an overly protective red shouldered hawk. I stand firm on that claim. In fact, my husband happened to be looking at me standing near the tree where the bird has its nest full of babies. He wondered why I was rubbing and holding my head. The attack was swift and very aggressive… and I was in total disbelief! We later discovered that, in addition to being sore, I had a scratch on my head and it had bled! The hawk’s talons had been out! This action certainly seemed uncalled for since I did not perceive myself as a threat. Big Bird, however, saw me as a reason to fret.