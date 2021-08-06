Cancel
Dallas, TX

Senior Talk DFW: It's not a burden

By CTG Staff
I'll always remember July as "the month of the mother-in-laws.". July 1 we left for our vacation in upstate New York. Well, things didn't go quite as planned. Mother-in-law #1, 83, (husband Jeff's mom) fell the end of June and fractured her pelvis. Our vacation became a nursing trip. MIL #1 went from the hospital to rehab and she was NOT happy at rehab which is normal. She had high motivation to do the physical therapy so she could go home.

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

Denton County, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County Health director discusses Delta variant

“The war has changed.” That’s what the C.D.C. says about the way the Delta variant has upended our coronavirus policies. Delta is astonishingly contagious. It can generate 1,000 times the viral load of the original coronavirus strain, and it spreads with the ease of chickenpox. The vaccinated can no longer assume immunity. The unvaccinated are at more risk than ever, and masks are back.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

It’s Personal

Early one February morning in 2017, Steve and I found ourselves in the emergency room. Our youngest daughter, Sydney, had suffered a seizure and her friends took her to the ER. After a series of tests, the doctors informed us that she had a brain tumor, a little larger than a tangerine on the left side of her brain. She was 23 years old.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local preschool celebrating National Twins Day

Primrose School of NE Flower Mound has “multiple” reasons to celebrate National Twins Day, which is coming up on Sunday. The private Preschool currently has three sets of twins enrolled, one set of triplets and a set of twin teachers! The identical twin teachers, Ms. Maria Huerta and Ms. Lie Lovin, have worked at the preschool for 18 years.
EducationPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Shop back-to-school tax-free this weekend

This weekend, you can get most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks tax-free. This Friday through Sunday is the annual Tax-Free Weekend, aimed to give families a break on expenses during back-to-school shopping. Qualifying items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Rotary Club of Flower Mound to host Swimarathon fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Flower Mound will host a Swimarathon later this month to support a good cause. Community members and swimmers from all five Lewisville ISD high school swim teams will participate in the annual event, and funds raised by the swimmers will go to support Flower Mound Charities and End Polio Now, the effort through Rotary International to eradicate Polio worldwide.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Cloud 9 Charities named Nonprofit of the Year

Flower Mound-based Cloud 9 Charities won the Nonprofit of the Year award at the Unity in Communities luncheon held on July 27 at the Hilton Garden Inn Lewisville. Cloud 9 Salon and Spa Owner Kim Cloud founded Cloud 9 Charities in 2004 to help provide shelter for homeless families and families in crisis. Through its Bedtime Rescue program, the organization has housed families for over 1,800 nights. Click here for more information.
AnimalsPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Stroup: Mother Nature makes herself at home! (Part 2)

Let me refresh your memory. Last month I claimed to have been wacked in the back of the head by an overly protective red shouldered hawk. I stand firm on that claim. In fact, my husband happened to be looking at me standing near the tree where the bird has its nest full of babies. He wondered why I was rubbing and holding my head. The attack was swift and very aggressive… and I was in total disbelief! We later discovered that, in addition to being sore, I had a scratch on my head and it had bled! The hawk’s talons had been out! This action certainly seemed uncalled for since I did not perceive myself as a threat. Big Bird, however, saw me as a reason to fret.
ReligionPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pastor’s Place: Our daily bread

“This, then, is how you should pray. ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.’” – Matthew 6:9-13.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Cava opens in Flower Mound

Cava, a build-your-own fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain, opened its new Flower Mound location on Friday. The new Cava is located in the old Zoës Kitchen space, 5871 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300. Cava Group acquired Zoës in 2018, and it is expanding into new suburban markets by converting existing Zoës locations, according to a report by Restaurant Dive.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen

It’s all about family at Flower Mound’s newest vegan establishment, Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen. Owners Deric and Brooklynn Cahill named the restaurant after their family members – Brooklynn, Ophelia, Landon & Deric (BOLD). And they began their vegan journey after they learned their daughter couldn’t eat animal products like cheese and eggs.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Poison ivy or Virginia creeper?

The new spring growth of Virginia creeper sometimes displays a three-leaf pattern similar to poison ivy making it difficult to differentiate the two plants. Poison ivy has compound leaves containing three leaflets and the leaf margin appearance varies greatly. The center leaflet has a longer stalk than the side leaflets, which are always directly opposite each other. A cluster of off-white berries form in spring and will remain all winter. It uses aerial roots to climb structures. Older vines have an apparent hairy appearance due to the aerial roots, and they contain the same irritating chemical as the rest of the plant.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local mayors to raise dough for charities

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox and Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore will be putting their culinary skills on the line against each other this Thursday to determine the Best Pizza Making Mayor in southern Denton County and to raise dough for local charities. The creating and...
Denton, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Welcome home to stress-free living

Clara Douthitt giggles as she moves her arms up and down in the exercise bingo class at the Good Samaritan Society – Denton Village. Keeping seniors active is just one of the many ways the Good Samaritan Society ensures all residents receive the best care possible. Clara came to the...
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Texas Health Flower Mound Women’s Imaging Center — convenient, quality preventative care

Radiologist Dr. Catherine Fusilier is finding a rewarding way to help women on a personal level in Flower Mound. Fusilier, is the medical director of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound’s Women’s Imaging Center, which she said is small enough that the patients can expect to see and hear from the same radiologist each time they visit.

