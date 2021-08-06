Cancel
Mental Health

Want to Be More Present in Everyday Life? Practicing Mindfulness Will Help Keep Your Mind from Wandering

By Nashia Baker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Our days are filled with plenty of tasks to keep us busy, even enough to make us focus more on the future than what's right in front of us. But according to new research, prioritizing mindfulness is essential to ease stress and relish in the present. Amishi Jha, a professor of psychology at the University of Miami and author of Peak Mind: Find Your Focus, Own Your Attention, Invest 12 Minutes a Day ($20.49, amazon.com), told CNN that mindfulness centers around being in tune with the present "without a story about it or reacting to it."

