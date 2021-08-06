‘The Suicide Squad’ Credits Scene Explained: What’s Next for That Character?

Well over a year after the release of their last in-canon DC Universe installment, Birds of Prey, Warner Bros. has expanded their roster even more with The Suicide Squad. Those able and willing to catch it on the big screen have every opportunity to do so, but fortunately fans can also check it out from the comfort of their own homes through its simultaneous release on HBO Max. The James Gunn film comes fully loaded with all manner of violence, irreverence, and even moments of unexpected sentimentality…but thanks to a post-credits scene, it also can’t resist laying the groundwork for what’s to come with a certain scene-stealing character. Let’s dig into it.