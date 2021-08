The dying wish of an unvaccinated Florida father prompted his family to turn his funeral into a Covid vaccination and testing event. Marquis Davis, 28, a married business owner from Cocoa, fell ill in late July and, within days of being hospitalized, it became apparent that the virus was going to win. He had been hesitant to get the vaccine but told his vaccinated wife, Charnese, from his sick bed that he’d changed his mind and wanted to receive it if he recovered.