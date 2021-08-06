Five WV counties in red as COVID-19 cases climb

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Increasing cases of COVID-19 across the Mountain State have now put five counties currently in red on the West Virginia County Alert System map. For the second day in a row, West Virginia is reporting a single-day total of COVID-19 cases over 400. Today’s 429 new cases bring the state to 169,162 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 3,372 are currently active, nearly quadrupled from the low of 882 reported on July 9.