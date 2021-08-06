Cancel
Charleston, WV

Five WV counties in red as COVID-19 cases climb

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Increasing cases of COVID-19 across the Mountain State have now put five counties currently in red on the West Virginia County Alert System map. For the second day in a row, West Virginia is reporting a single-day total of COVID-19 cases over 400. Today’s 429 new cases bring the state to 169,162 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 3,372 are currently active, nearly quadrupled from the low of 882 reported on July 9.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

