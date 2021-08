The conceptual Ferrari F413 hypercar has been designed by Shane Baxley as an ultra-futuristic vehicle that would provide operators with an elegant way to race on the tracks of tomorrow. The vehicle is characterized by its split-body design that makes it appear as though it is floating over the roadway and maintains a fluid aesthetic that further enhances the single-seater form. The vehicle appears to sit on a carbon fiber chassis to keep it light and nimble, while the bubble-like cockpit rotates when the car turns to further enhance the thrill for the driver.