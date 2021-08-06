Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Google’s Line Of Nest Cameras Just Got A Lot Smarter & More Capable

By Johnny Brayson
hiconsumption.com
 5 days ago

Google continues to transform its Nest subsidiary into a full-fledged home security brand to rival Amazon’s Ring, and a new update for 2021 shows just how serious the tech brand is about keeping your home safe. Nest has unveiled four new cameras, and all of them offer a smarter and more robust approach to home security.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Home Security#Nest Cams#Nest Doorbell Cam#Floodlight Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsCNET

Secure your front door and save $60 with this Eufy smart doorbell

While Ring tends to dominate conversations about smart doorbells, there are a ton of choices with just as many unique features. Picking the right smart doorbell for you may come down to the most important features, or maybe the ability to connect your camera to a larger network of cameras throughout your neighborhood. If price is what you're most concerned with in a smart doorbell, there's a fantastic deal from Eufy today, offering the ability to record 2K-resolution video of your front door for only $100.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

How to make your iPhone charge faster

When you need your phone juiced up in a hurry, knowing how to make your iPhone charge faster is vital. Charging your phone is usually a straightforward task, but there are times when you might not have a couple of hours to wait around for your phone’s battery percentage to slowly creep back to 100%. In these situations, there are a few methods you can try to speed up the charging process.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Google leaks own unannounced Nest Doorbell, Nest Cam (battery), more

Google has leaked a raft of new Nest products via its Google Store website. On its “Connected Home” the company displayed a new “Nest Doorbell (battery)” and “Nest Cam (battery).”. The page also leaked a “Nest Cam with floodlight” and a “Nest Cam (indoor, wired)” with stand/base attachment. A new...
CNET

Google Pixel 6 rumors: Release date, price, camera specs and more

The Google Pixel 6 could be on its way in October, and with it the possibility of the company's own in-house chip. During Alphabet's earnings call Tuesday, CEO Sundar Pichai noted that Google would show "deep technology investments" in its fall lineup. It's speculated that this could be a reference to Google's self-made chip, codenamed Whitechapel. Although Pichai didn't mention the Google Pixel 6 by name, he did refer to the company's fall line, which is rumored to include the upgraded Pixel.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Google Store ‘accidentally’ leaks upcoming Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell products

We all know by now that hardware and software ‘leaks’ that ‘accidentally’ get out by the company the products originate from are usually less so leaks and more so clever marketing strategies of our modern age. Taking advantage of a common problem in the industry in order to build hype is nothing new, and Google is a professional at it (just look at Pixel phones lately).
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Google Nest cameras and doorbells officially launch

Google has today launched its next generation of Next cameras and doorbells announcing the availability of its first outdoor/indoor battery-powered camera the Google Nest Cam priced at $180. The first Nest battery-powered doorbell aptly named the Nest Doorbell priced at $180 and the Nest Cam with floodlight, the company’s first connected floodlight camera priced at $280 together with the second generation wired Nest Cam offering an indoor camera and the most affordable Nest Cam to date priced at $100.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

The Pixel 6 could end up being a camera beast, but it’s more than just updated hardware

Even though Google still ranks amongst the best camera phones, it’s safe to say that using camera hardware from three or four years ago hasn’t been the best move. Being a software company first, Google prioritized image processing with Android versus actually updating the sensors being used. The fall from the top spot was especially felt with the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5, as Google removed the Pixel Neural Core chip.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Google has three new Nest Cams, but there’s really only one you should buy

If you didn’t know yet, Google announced a trio of new security cameras in its Nest Cam lineup. The upgrades were long in the making given that the original Google Nest Cam was released in 2015, followed by the outdoor variant in 2016 and subsequently two cameras in the Nest Cam IQ series — the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor in 2017. The toughest part about Google’s new Nest Cams is that they’re all similarly named, but they essentially break down to a battery-powered model, another with a floodlight, and an indoor cam that requires a wire for power.
Technologystaceyoniot.com

Google revamps its camera devices but could do more with AI

Google is refreshing its camera and Nest doorbell products as well as launching an outdoor light and camera combo device. As part of the product launches Google is adding new features and tweaking its Nest Aware subscription plans. The new devices fit the new Nest hardware aesthetic with softer colors and a rounded look, but I am unimpressed with how Google is using AI in these products.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Google promises to replace some Nest cameras for free if they're stolen

According to a support page (spotted by AP alum/Ars Technica editor Ron Amadeo), Google will replace the new battery-powered Nest Cam and the newer and older Nest Doorbells if they are stolen. Google reserves the right to say "no" if things seem sketchy, and you have a few hoops to jump through, but it should make sure you aren't out $180 if someone absconds with your new camera or doorbell.
Electronicsnewsbrig.com

Google leak gave us a glimpse of its upcoming Nest cameras and doorbells

Perhaps Google has started preparing for the launch of its upcoming Nest camera products, which is why they showed up on the company’s store for a very brief period. While the listings are no longer available as of this writing, The Verge was able to catch a glimpse before they disappeared. Apparently, the tech giant will launch a battery-powered Nest camera good for indoors and outdoors, another camera that comes with floodlights and a wired camera for indoors. There’s a battery-powered Nest doorbell among the leaked products, as well.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Google Nest Cam (battery) smart home security camera comes with wire-free installation

With the Nest Cam (battery) smart home security camera, you can literally tune in to your home from anywhere. This snap-on security camera makes home security easily accessible, thanks to the wire-free installation. Additionally, the camera can detect the difference between people, vehicles, and animals so telling the difference between them will be a breeze. Along with zoom in and 2-way talk, you can make interaction as easy as can be with this camera installed at home (both indoors or outdoors). You can also set up Activity Zones around specific areas of your home to get notified whenever something unusual happens around that area. If your Wi-Fi goes down or there’s a power outage, Nest Cam will automatically store up to one hour of recorded events in its local memory. You can also go back in time for up to three hours to check on things if required.
ElectronicsNBC News

Google unveils new 2021 Google Nest doorbell, cam and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With the rise of...
Electronicshiconsumption.com

Logitech Unveils The Most WFH-Friendly True Wireless ANC Earbuds Ever

Practically every tech and audio brand out there has its own pair of true wireless earbuds now, and it can be difficult to stand out in the crowded marketplace. But Logitech has found a way to do just that with their new Zone True Wireless Earbuds, the most business-friendly earbuds on the market.
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Oppo’s latest under-screen camera may finally be capable of good photos

Until recently, there was only one smartphone on the market equipped with an under-screen camera: last year’s ZTE Axon 20 5G. Other players such as Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi had also been testing this futuristic tech, but given the subpar image quality back then, it’s no wonder that phone makers largely stuck with punch-hole cameras for selfies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy