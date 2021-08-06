Style Guide: Pumping Iron

Looking to grab some new and stylish sunglasses to enjoy the last of the summer with? Right now, Ray-Ban sunglasses are up to 50% off at the official Ray-Ban site. This means it’s the ideal time to get yourself some new shades whether you’re thinking of the best round sunglasses or the best aviator sunglasses. Whatever your style, Ray-Ban has you covered and with up to 50% off many of the styles, there’s rarely been a better time to get involved. Be quick though as stock is limited on all frames and you won’t want to miss out. We’ve highlighted one of our favorite pairs that are 50% off right now — the RB4033 available for just $92.50.