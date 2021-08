At this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check getting approved are slim to none. But public support for more relief aid remains strong, with a Change.org petition calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids attracting nearly 2.8 million signatures. But Congress has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate this week. Following that, Congress will turn its attention to a budget reconciliation package.