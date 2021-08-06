Andre Iguodala Agrees To Sign With Warriors

Andre Iguodala has agreed to sign with the Golden State Warriors. Iguodala also considered the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. “Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala said, adding: “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”