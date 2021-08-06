Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Andre Iguodala Agrees To Sign With Warriors

RealGM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Iguodala has agreed to sign with the Golden State Warriors. Iguodala also considered the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. “Who would have thought I’d have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?” Iguodala said, adding: “The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special.”

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Iguodala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Brooklyn Nets#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Andre Iguodala Rumors: Lakers, Warriors Linked After Heat Contract Option Declined

A pair of NBA title contenders have already been rumored as interested suitors for veteran wing Andre Iguodala after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Miami Heat declined his option for the 2021-22 season. Arash Markazi of The Mightier 1090 noted Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was once Iguodala's agent and that the Lakers "are a team in play."
NBAGolden State of Mind

Can rookie Jonathan Kuminga help the Warriors stay elite defensively?

The NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League is going CRAZY right now, especially if you happen to root for the Golden State Warriors. Despite the usual scattered and sloppy play that accompanies these exhibitions as new teammates learn each other (and themselves) on the fly, there have been a bevy of encouraging moments from GSW’s youth movement.
NBANBC Sports

Draymond reacts to Mannion leaving Warriors for Italian team

Nico Mannion will be playing for Virtus Bologna in Italy next season. That news surfaced Tuesday morning. Draymond Green a couple hours later reacted to Mannion's decision with some comments on Instagram:. Draymond clearly believes the 20-year-old is doing the right thing for his career. Mannion's agent, Bill Duffy, told...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Warriors agree to two-way contract with Chiozza

The Warriors and free-agent point guard Chris Chiozza have agreed to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night, citing sources. Wojnarowski later reported, citing sources, that Chiozza will get a two-way contract from the Warriors. Chiozza confirmed that he is joining the Warriors with this tweet:. With a...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Free Agency 2021: Rumors, Predictions for Lauri Markkanen, Dennis Schroder

Just a little over a week after NBA free agency officially started, the cupboard is getting bare for difference-makers. Most of the names who could play key minutes for a contender have already been scooped up, and many teams have already turned their attention to the trade market to fill any need on their roster.
NBAFanSided

NBA rumors: Could the Warriors sign Dennis Schroder?

As he remains available and they look to fill a need, are Dennis Schroder and the Golden State Warriors a marriage waiting to happen?. A headline was made when it was reported Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract offer from the Los Angeles Lakers as he eyed a deal in the $100 million range. But reality hit, and no one met that asking price in free agency.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Warriors among teams 'enamored' by Siakam trade

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said that the chances of Golden State swinging a trade for another star this offseason are "unlikely," but that doesn't mean the Warriors aren't interested in going that route. The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported Monday, citing league sources, that the Warriors are among the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Most underrated 2021 NBA free agent signing

The 2021 NBA free agency window saw teams get involved in crazy trades as numerous players relocated from one organization to another. Some of the league’s better players in DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Lonzo Ball are just some of the talents that will be suiting up for their new teams next season. However, it’s new Los Angeles Lakers addition Kendrick Nunn who is the most underrated NBA free agent signing of the offseason (so far).
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Free agents the Miami Heat should target to complete their roster

The Miami Heat have made three additions — snagging Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris — to their roster, retained trade deadline acquisition Victor Oladipo as well as re-signing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. Miami also extended star guard Jimmy Butler to...
NBABleacher Report

Grading Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green & Breakout Players at NBA Summer League

If you're into getting excited about and drawing grand, sweeping conclusions from the performances of players with zero NBA experience in exhibition games, then hot damn, Day 3 of the Las Vegas Summer League was for you. Noted non-shooter Sharife Cooper is apparently actually one of the greatest shooters alive....

Comments / 0

Community Policy