Italdesign Reimagines Ducati’s 860 GT As A Neo-Retro E-Moto Concept
Founded in 1968 by Giorgetto Giugiaro, Italdesign is a legendary design firm that’s been responsible for penning a host of thoroughly iconic vehicles. And while the Italian outfit is undeniably best-known for its exotic cars, the Turin-based design house has also previously applied its expertise to the two-wheeled realm, designing a handful of noteworthy motorcycles including Suzuki’s RE5 rotary and Ducati’s groundbreaking 860 GT in 1974. And with Ducati now poised to soon enter the EV space, Italdesign has drawn on the ‘70s L-Twin to deliver a neo-retro interpretation of an electric Ducati motorcycle.hiconsumption.com
