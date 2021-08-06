Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Italdesign Reimagines Ducati’s 860 GT As A Neo-Retro E-Moto Concept

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 5 days ago

Founded in 1968 by Giorgetto Giugiaro, Italdesign is a legendary design firm that’s been responsible for penning a host of thoroughly iconic vehicles. And while the Italian outfit is undeniably best-known for its exotic cars, the Turin-based design house has also previously applied its expertise to the two-wheeled realm, designing a handful of noteworthy motorcycles including Suzuki’s RE5 rotary and Ducati’s groundbreaking 860 GT in 1974. And with Ducati now poised to soon enter the EV space, Italdesign has drawn on the ‘70s L-Twin to deliver a neo-retro interpretation of an electric Ducati motorcycle.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgetto Giugiaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducati#Neo#Motorcycle Design#Italdesign#Italian#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carstopgear.com

This electric Audi skysphere roadster concept is a Transformer

624bhp, 0-62mph in four seconds and able to physically alter its wheelbase. Skip 17 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The problem with modern cars, this Audi implicitly posits, is that they don’t reference enough popular Eighties children’s cartoons....
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Epic Pagani Huayra R's 9,000 RPM V12 Blast Around Monza

The Pagani Huayra R was a car we all knew would come eventually. Even so, when it finally was unveiled, our breath escaped us. Clad entirely in carbon fiber and fitted with an incredible bespoke naturally aspirated V12, this is the kind of machine that celebrates all the good to have come from the invention of the internal combustion engine. Its radical design was shaped by both aerodynamic efficiency and aesthetic preferences, making the final product both effective and spectacular. As much as we like looking at the car, what we really want is to hear it, and now we finally get to, thanks to a video posted on YouTube this past weekend.
CarsDesign Milk

DAB Motors CONCEPT-E Silently Redefines the Commuter Bike With Supermoto Styling

The revolution unfolding across the automotive industry is well established and covered, with nearly every month offering new models lining up across the electrified horizon. But there’s also a design renaissance of sorts happening within the category of motorcycles as two-wheelers also transition away from the traditional gas-powered engine. Case in point: the DAB Motor CONCEPT-E arrives as company’s first electric motorcycle with a sleek and minimalist silhouette that silently redefines the commuter bike with supermoto styling.
Carsmanofmany.com

DAB Motors Concept-E All-Electric Bike Unleashed

There’s no rule that says that an electric motorcycle has to look like its gas-powered sibling. French design agency Outercraft took that to heart when working with DAB Motors to create their electric motorcycle, the Concept-E. “Creating an electric model allows freedom from the usual design codes,” says Pierrick Pichaureaux, the head of design for Outercraft. “Integration constraints which differ to those on a gas motorcycle, enables us to use sober and fluid lines placing the Concept-E in a technological urban universe.” To tackle the problem of how to design an electric motorcycle that’s not beholden to established gas bike design limitations, Outercraft used two lines to create two dynamics—a horizontal line to keep things simple and an oblique line that creates a sense of lithe speed and lightness.
Carshiconsumption.com

Purpose Built Moto Turns Honda’s Six-Cylinder CBX Into A Muscular Cafe Racer

The 1970s saw the introduction of numerous six-cylinder muscle bikes like the Benelli Sei and Kawasaki Z1300. Towards the tail-end of the decade, Honda tried its luck at an inline-six moto with the debut of its CBX1000 — and its this unique half-dozen-cylinder Honda that became the basis for Purpose Built Moto’s latest one-off work.
Carscycleworld.com

Italdesign Gives Us an Electric Ducati

The idea of an electric Ducati might be anathema to many enthusiasts after decades of bikes with a combustion engine as their very soul, but the Italian firm is increasingly involved in electrically assisted bicycles and it’s surely only a matter of time before a battery-powered motorcycle emerges from the Borgo Panigale factory. We’ve seen various unofficial design studies for such a machine in the past, but this one, dubbed the 860-E, is different—comes from Italdesign, a company that’s got both history with Ducati and a current involvement with the firm.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Pininfarina Teorema Concept Virtually Reimagines the Road Trip

Pininfarina recently unveiled a concept car with a mission: to make the journey as pleasurable as the destination. Developed entirely using virtual reality technologies—and existing only in the digital world, for the moment—the Pininfarina Teorema concept is a bit of a thought experiment that explores concepts like a sense of community aboard. The high-tech vehicle reimagines the interior space so that occupants can appreciate the scenery through their travels.
CarsRideApart

Termignoni Presents The 4 Uscite Exhaust For Ducati’s Panigale V4

Ducati introduced the Panigale V4 to a mixed reception in 2018. Ducati purists lamented the loss of the traditional L-twin powerplant while performance junkies salivated over the new V4 engine. Over time, the Bologna brand’s decision paid off, with the Panigale V4 re-energizing Ducati’s Superbike World Championship (WSBK) efforts. While...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Ferrari Testa Rossa J is 75% scale EV replica of 1950s racer

Those over the age of 14 can now drive their very own Italian classic with Ferrari’s latest model - an electric, 75% scale working replica of the 250 Testa Rossa. The Ferrari Testa Rossa J has been designed by the Italian firm’s Maranello styling centre in partnership with the Bicester-based Little Car Company, which specialises in building junior cars.
Carshiconsumption.com

Coachbuilder Radford Recreates The Lotus Type 62 With Modern Tech & 600HP

We’ve seen our fair share of restomods and continuations, but we’re not sure if we’ve ever seen anything quite like the Radford Type 62-2. The coachbuilt car looks a lot like a classic 1960s Lotus Type 62 race car, but underneath its retro skin lies some very modern Lotus tech.
Carshiconsumption.com

Believe It Or Not, These Custom Motos Are Actually 1:12 Scale Models

Building custom motorcycles typically means modifying and altering production models, however, Japan’s kota scale model has put a unique twist on this endeavor, purchasing existing 1:12 scale moto models that the Tokyo-based artisan transforms into meticulously detailed miniature custom motorcycle builds. Just like with real full-sized custom motorcycle builders, kota...
Carshiconsumption.com

Lamborghini Teases The Imminent Return Of Its Legendary Countach Poster Car

Reviving an iconic model name is a bold move that few automakers are willing to make, as it comes loaded with expectations and it invariably tees you up for a flop. Moreover, as we’ve seen with the Mustang Mach-E, enthusiasts don’t always take too kindly to an electrified reincarnation. In fact, it’s precisely this kind of progress that often prompts the worst of their ire.
Carshiconsumption.com

The Little Car Co. Launches A Spot-On Replica Of Ferrari’s 250 Testa Rossa

Some kids have it all, especially the lucky eventual owners of Ferrari’s insane Testa Rossa J electric junior car that the brand built with Little Car. A 75% scale replica of the legendary Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa race car, the Testa Rossa J is powered by three batteries and an electric motor and has a top speed of 60+ km/h in Sport Mode (Novice Mode tops out at 20 km/h). An unbelievable amount of detail has gone into the kids’ car, with Ferrari scanning and digitally reproducing the drawings of the original car for the replica. Its bodywork is constructed from hand-beaten aluminum, just like on the original, and it retains the full-size Testa Rosa’s steering and suspension geometry for a true-to-form handling experience. The vehicle features the same leather, insignia, and paint that are used on today’s roadgoing Ferraris, as well as Pirelli tires and pedals from the F8 Tributo. Even the steering wheel was specially considered, as it’s made by Nardi, the same company who made the wheel on the 1957 car. All of this attention to detail doesn’t come cheap, however, as the Ferrari Testa Rossa J costs a whopping €93,000 (~$109,149) before taxes, shipping, and options.
CarsRideApart

This Modded Moto Guzzi V85 TT Takes On Italy's Motorally Series

Italian Moto Guzzi dealer and custom shop Guareschi Moto specializes in race-ready builds. The brand’s GCorse kits quickly convert V7 III and V7 Sport models into venerable race machines with an assortment of custom components. While Guareschi Moto is closely tied to Guzzi endurance racing, the V85 TT presents an opportunity for the firm to branch into the rally scene.
Carshiconsumption.com

Audi Launches A Morphing State-Of-The-Art All-Electric Self-Driving Concept Car

Audi is currently in the process of shifting to an all-electric lineup, though ahead of this monumental transition, the German carmaker is giving the automotive world a taste of its future EV offerings via the debut of an all-new concept car known as the “skysphere.”. Weighing less than 4,000lbs, the...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

C2 Corvette GT Concept Unveiled By GM

When looking back at classic GM designs, including the many concept cars produced by the auto giant, we’re constantly reminded of how much better the automaker was at creating cool cars back in the day. Case in point: the 2+2 C2 Corvette concept. Photos recently unveiled by General Motors Design shows off the concept car, complete with the split rear window through which you can see the backseat passengers.
Carshypebeast.com

A Closer Look at the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi has just begun to deliver its highly anticipated RS e-tron GT electric sports sedan, and HYPEBEAST was invited for a private preview, test drive, and experience just as dealers are receiving their inventory. From first impressions, its entry into the electric sports car market is sure to make waves – the car is seriously good.
Carsinsideevs.com

Audi RS E-Tron GT Driven And Reviewed On Canyon Roads

Whenever someone reviews the new Audi E-Tron GT, regardless of version, they always feel compelled to compare it to the Porsche Taycan with which it shares a lot. Yet all ultimately reach the conclusion that the Audi is a more comfort-focused car than the Porsche, even if the performance numbers are still firmly in supercar realm.
Motorsportstopgear.com

The BMW i4 M50 is MotoE's fully electric safety car

BMW has long since supplied safety cars to MotoGP, the premier race series in the two-wheeled world. It also dishes out free M cars to the riders who qualify best over the course of a season. So it comes as little surprise that there’s a new one, but there’s a...
Bicycleshiconsumption.com

SUPER73 And Hot Wheels Team Up On A Limited-Edition RX Series eBike Collab

Since the brand’s inception in 2011, SUPER73 has become one of the most eminent names in the lightweight electric-bike space. In addition to a trio of model series, the Southern California company has also joined forces with other noteworthy outfits — such as Roland Sands Design — to deliver limited-edition collaborations, the latest of which sees SUPER73 link up with Hot Wheels to deploy an ultra-limited run of Hot Wheels Edition RX bikes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy