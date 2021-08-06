Italdesign Reimagines Ducati’s 860 GT As A Neo-Retro E-Moto Concept

Some kids have it all, especially the lucky eventual owners of Ferrari’s insane Testa Rossa J electric junior car that the brand built with Little Car. A 75% scale replica of the legendary Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa race car, the Testa Rossa J is powered by three batteries and an electric motor and has a top speed of 60+ km/h in Sport Mode (Novice Mode tops out at 20 km/h). An unbelievable amount of detail has gone into the kids’ car, with Ferrari scanning and digitally reproducing the drawings of the original car for the replica. Its bodywork is constructed from hand-beaten aluminum, just like on the original, and it retains the full-size Testa Rosa’s steering and suspension geometry for a true-to-form handling experience. The vehicle features the same leather, insignia, and paint that are used on today’s roadgoing Ferraris, as well as Pirelli tires and pedals from the F8 Tributo. Even the steering wheel was specially considered, as it’s made by Nardi, the same company who made the wheel on the 1957 car. All of this attention to detail doesn’t come cheap, however, as the Ferrari Testa Rossa J costs a whopping €93,000 (~$109,149) before taxes, shipping, and options.