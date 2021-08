Over the past year, the pandemic has resulted in a worldwide cycling boom of an unprecedented scale, with many bike manufacturers facing shortages as they try to address the increased demand. As such, more and more people have been looking at their current bicycles with kinder eyes, seeing them as something other than a dusty relic once-forgotten in the corner of the garage. Now, that’s all well and good, but what they don’t realize is that the experience could be made a hell of a lot better provided they had the right accessories.