Fredonia, NY

Construction to Begin Soon on Fredonia's Downtown Placemaking Project

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Fredonia will soon begin construction on its Downtown Placemaking Project, which will involve the reimaging of the streetscape surrounding Barker Common, adjacent to Village Hall, the Opera House and the library, as well as businesses on Main Street and Park Place. Village officials say the project will create a more walkable and pedestrian-friendly experience that hearkens to some of Fredonia's oldest and most prominent historical elements, while creating a thriving 21st century experience. Before construction begins, there will be a public conversation meeting to review the project scope, schedule, and what to expect during the coming months of construction. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 10th at 1:30 PM at the Gazebo in Barker Common. Construction on the project, which is part of the village's Smart Growth Grant, is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Fredonia, NY
#Placemaking#Opera House#Barker Common
