Ed Sheeran To Headline NFL Season Opener When The Cowboys Face Tampa Bay

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s America’s Team versus the Super Bowl champs and the NFL has announced that Ed Sheeran will perform in a concert to kickoff the season opener in Florida next month.

NFL officials say Sheeran will headline a pregame concert September 9 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida. The British pop star’s performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

A portion of the performance will appear on pre-game programs on the NFL Network. His full performance will be streamed on NFL.com along with the league’s Facebook page and app.

Sheeran is a four-time Grammy winner who took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “Divide.” He recently released his single “Bad Habits.”

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)