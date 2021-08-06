Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

15 Canadian Christmas Children Movies You Should Binge-watch in 2021

By Jennifer Uwadiare
thexplorion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinety percent of Canadian Christmas children movies are Hallmark movies, and fortunately, most of them can be found on Netflix. Besides, nothing says Christmas more than curling up on a couch with a cup of hot cocoa and some freshly baked cookies while binge-watching holiday movies. Watching these movies will...

thexplorion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Hudson
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Jon Heder
Person
Daniella Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Elf#A Storybots Christmas#Christmas Spirit#Canadian#Eb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviesthexplorion.com

30 Best Romance Hallmark Movies of All Time

The Romance Hallmark movies Channel is the network to watch if you’re looking for something to warm your heart and restore your faith in all things good. Hallmark movies never fail to draw us in with their uplifting romances, hallmark movies, lovely small-town settings, and feel-good messages about family and tradition.
MoviesInverse

3 incredible movies on you need to watch ASAP

More than any other kind of science fiction, time travel stories are the ultimate escape. The ability to move forward and backward through history and change the outcome of your life is nearly irresistible — even if the repercussions are almost never worth it. If you’re looking for a time...
MoviesPosted by
Parade

The 15 Best Westerns to Watch on Netflix After You Binge The Harder They Fall

It’s been the better part of a century since Westerns were the most popular genre in Hollywood. And yet, like a grizzled old gunslinger nursing dreams of revenge, the Western has proven to be a true survivor. Every decade has brought new variations on these tales of wilderness pioneers, frontier towns and heroic horseman (alongside the straightforward genre films that never went away). The latest spin on the Western is co-screenwriter and director Jeymes Samuel’s hotly anticipated The Harder They Fall, featuring a historically based, all-Black outlaw gang and a fierce cast that includes Oscar winner Regina King, Oscar nominees Idris Elba and Lakeith Stanfield, plus Zazie Beetz and Jonathan Majors.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Best Val Kilmer Movies: 10 Films You Can Binge Right Now

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Val Kilmer’s heartfelt new documentary “Val” premiered on Amazon Prime on Friday, and apart from tugging at your heartstrings, the film will stir up nostalgic memories of the 61-year-old actor’s filmography. To help with your next movie marathon, we comprised a list of 10 of Kilmer’s best films along with links to where you can stream them. For more perspective on Kilmer’s life story, you...
Moviesthexplorion.com

15 Must Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies in 2021

You can usually count on the Hallmark Channel to put on a good show around the holidays. Between Halloween and New Year’s Eve, the channel only shows Christmas hallmark movies, and for a good reason: they’re hugely popular. Furthermore, The Hallmark Channel and its offshoot channel Hallmark Movies and Mysteries...
TV ShowsNewsweek

23 Child Stars Who Quit Acting

Being a child star is hard. Young actors and actresses who are exposed to the immense pressures of Hollywood often buckle or find it tricky to get roles as an adult. It's uncommon—but far from unheard of—for people who act during their childhood to stay in front of the camera as adults.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

The 10 Best Spy Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Secret Agents are so intelligent. It doesn’t matter whether they are working for the government or individuals. No matter how tough the investigation becomes, they also get better. They will amaze you with tactics that leave you wondering how they manage it anyway. It’s like a shadow, you see it now, and the next moment it’s gone. If you ever find yourself eavesdropping on a friend’s conversation, the spy movies will be your best fit. It’s a tricky world that will require you to understand different aspects of the world. Even though they are intelligent people, the individuals under investigation are brilliant, making the task harder. Storytelling alone is complicated, and so is the spying world.
Moviesthemovieblog.com

Four movies you must watch in your 20s

The twenties are the most exciting, maddening, and certainly the most confusing phase of your life. You are either in your college or just out of college struggling to begin with your career. The former group comprises students juggling from one assignment to the other. In contrast, the latter comprises adults struggling with their finances and adapting to the new responsibilities of adult life. Well, you know what? One thing common between both the groups is – Struggle is Real. Amidst all these chaotic, monotonous, and busy lives, there is one refuge that can be found in the movies. There are so many movies that teach you the better crux of life and help you manage your life and money better. Here, in this article, we will enlist a few such movies. Let us get started and address a few of these movies one by one.
MoviesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder’ On Hallmark

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries fans, what comes after marriage? Well, a pre-honeymoon, of course! In August, Hallmark is premiering the latest movie, entitled: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder. This latest mystery movie stars Candace Cameron Bure (Fuller House, If I Only Had Christmas), Niall Matter (Never Kiss A Man In A...
Mississippi StateMiami Herald

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie to film in Mississippi

A Hallmark Channel Christmas movie will be filming in Natchez next month. Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Film Productions said the film stars lead actress and producer Erin Cahill and is directed by Maclain Nelson. Cameras should start rolling Aug. 30 and casting should begin in the next couple of weeks...
TV & VideosElite Daily

25 Spanish-Language Shows On Netflix You Should Be Watching RN

There should be a support group for people overwhelmed by the amount of content available on Netflix. The streamer has something for pretty much everyone, but you have to be able to narrow down what you're interested in — and you have to know where to look. For example, you may not know there are a ton of Spanish-language shows on Netflix that you can watch right now. Some are popular hits, while others may not be on your radar (yet); either way, they're worth checking out ASAP. Oh, and if you don't speak the language, there's always the subtitles option.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jungle Cruise: What To Watch If You Liked The Disney Adventure Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you are like hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of other moviegoers who went to the theater or watched Jungle Cruise streaming upon its release in July 2021 and you want to watch some more adventure or epic tales, then you’ve come to the right place. The Disney throwback pulp action film starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as the most unlikely pair yet one people just can’t get enough of is full of twists and turns and spectacular action sequences that leave you wanting more river boats, more mythical quests, and more characters whose very survival depends on a person they cannot stand.
Video Gameslifewire.com

Can You Watch Movies on Sony VR?

You can use your PlayStation VR headset for more than just playing games in 3D. Here's how to create a private, big-screen experience at home on your PlayStation 4. Because the PlayStation VR headset shows whatever your PS4 or PS5 is doing, including movies, all you need to do to stream films is put the unit on while one is playing. You can customize some settings, however. The main one is the screen size you'll see; here's how to do it.
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

Hallmark filming another Christmas movie in Wilmington

WILMINGTON –– Hallmark is filming another holiday movie in Wilmington almost a year after it wrapped “USS Christmas.”. “Christmas in Harmony” received its first film permits from the City of Wilmington for early next week. Last September, Hallmark’s USS Christmas decked out downtown spots with giant snowflakes and ornaments, artificial...
Boston, MANECN

You Can Watch a Movie at Fenway Park This August

Fenway Park will ditch the peanuts for popcorn one night this month, as the beloved Boston stadium hosts a screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary. The movie will be played on Fenway's center field videoboard, and fans who arrive early will...
MoviesInverse

11 fantastic sci-fi movies you need to watch on in

“You mustn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling.”. Netflix may be short on blockbuster new releases this month, but there are still plenty of new additions and upcoming departures to watch out for. Here are 11 sci-fi movies and shows you need watch on Netflix in August 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy