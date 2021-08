I love a good spooky movie. When I heard that, in October, a horror movie will be filmed in Flint, my first thought was that I have to be in that movie. I have been an extra in a movie before. That film was DEBT, an action flick that was filmed in Lansing, directed by Dave Fariman, it was released in 2019. Watch the film's credits and you will see my name. I 'played' a woman sitting at the bar,(a total stretch for me), it was such fun.