Spectrum Health first hospital in nation to deploy new epilepsy treatment

Spectrum Health employed a new and sophisticated medical device to ease some symptoms associated with medically refractory epilepsy and certain movement disorders. The device, the SenSight Directional Lead System for deep brain stimulation therapy, is manufactured by Medtronic. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May to treat certain types of epilepsy and some symptoms associated with movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and essential tremor.