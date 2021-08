Jayson Tatum sat on the bench and watched as Tomas Satoranksy sent an errant Devin Booker pass into the back court for a breakout Czech Republic bucket through a Booker foul. Czech’s Blake Schilb drained a pair of early jumpers, before another pair of threes later in the half, that sent Team USA into timeout down 9-2. Damian Lillard bricks piled up, Booker sent to various locations that rarely were his teammates’ hands. The potential of sweating out an at-large bid for the Olympic quarterfinals after a 1-2 group play run had risen early Saturday morning in the US, but they’re on to the knockout stage, 119-84.