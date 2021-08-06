Griner Leads US to Gold Medal Game With 79-59 Win vs Serbia

Cancel
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Brittney Griner had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the U.S. beat Serbia 79-59 to advance to the gold medal game of the Olympics. The Americans are now one win away from a seventh consecutive gold medal which would match the U.S. men’s team that won seven Olympic titles in a row from 1936-68. It would also give Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi five gold medals _ the most ever by a basketball player in the Olympics. The Americans will face Japan on Sunday.

