New York City, NY

Senate Struggles to Finish Infrastructure Bill, Will Reconvene This Weekend

 5 days ago

The Senate struggled to wrap up work on its $1 trillion infrastructure bill during a late night session on Thursday, as new debates emerged over proposed amendments to change the legislation. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York says the Senate plans to reconvene this weekend to finish work on the package, which would provide billions of dollars in funding for roads, bridges, and broadband...

