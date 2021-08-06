Senate Struggles to Finish Infrastructure Bill, Will Reconvene This Weekend

What would it be like to be Kathy Hochul at this moment, less that two weeks away from being handed the responsibility of leading all of New York State government? A Chautauqua County resident who served in Hochul's current capacity believes he's in a unique position to understand and sympathize with Hochul. Former Lieutenant Governor Stan Lundine of Jamestown says Hochul will face many challenges, but believes she is up to the task...