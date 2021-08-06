Cancel
OnePlus releases kernel sources for the OnePlus Nord 2

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1 (8/6/2021 @ 11:40 AM ET): The article previously mentioned that the kernel sources for Nord N200 were released. This was in error, which we regret. Last month, OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2, the company’s latest affordable flagship contender that offers powerful hardware and a premium design at a competitive price. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200, the OnePlus Nord 2 is the first OnePlus phone to feature a MediaTek chip. OnePlus is pretty swift when it comes to releasing and keeping the kernel sources up-to-date. It’s also on pretty good terms with the aftermarket community. But since the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a MediaTek chip, many were wondering whether the company will be able to maintain the same supportive stance regarding aftermarket developments.

