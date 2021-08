All this week Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has hosted his show from Budapest, Hungary, where he interviewed Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Orbán famously delivered a speech in which he said his goal was to build “an illiberal new state based on national values,” and creating an illiberal state is exactly what he’s done in the years since. Throughout the week, Carlson has heaped praise on Orbán and suggested the Hungarian sociopolitical model is superior to that of the United States.